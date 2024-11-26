Will Trump’s return lead to new wave of bestselling books?

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump is coming back to the White House, but don’t expect another “Fire and Fury,” or much fire and fury in book publishing in general. Authors and publishers doubt that the reading public will snap up Trump-related works in the same way it did the first time around. Among the skeptics is Mary Trump. As Donald Trump’s niece and author of the bestselling takedown “Too Much and Never Enough” told The Associated Press in a recent interview, “What else is there to learn?” Bob Woodward has written several Trump-related books and now wonders what he’s to write about next.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.