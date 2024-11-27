Detroit officer on administrative duty after 2 bystanders shot during illegal street party

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit police officer has been placed on administrative duty in connection with a shooting that wounded two bystanders and a man who had pointed a gun at the officer during an illegal street party earlier this year. Interim Police Chief Todd Bettison told reporters Wednesday that an investigation shows the officer fired five shots after police responded to a report of shots fired on the city’s west side on June 1. Bettison said 93 shell casings and eight guns were recovered after the shooting. He received an analysis Monday of ballistics evidence that established two bystanders were struck by slugs fired from the officer’s gun. Bettison added that a warrant will be submitted to prosecutors.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.