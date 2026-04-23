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Idahoan Foods to permanently close Rupert processing plant

KIFI
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Updated
today at 3:28 PM
Published 3:23 PM

RUPERT, Idaho (KIFI) — A longtime Idaho company is closing one of its processing plants in the Magic Valley. Idahoan Foods confirms it will shut down its facility in Rupert.

The food processing company, known for instant mashed and potato products, notified the state that the closure will impact 61 employees, according to documents from the Idaho Department of Labor.

The reason for their closure has not been released.

Local News 8 reached out to Idahoan for comment, and Idahoan President and CEO Dale Clemiss issued the following statement in response:

"Idahoan Foods has made the decision to permanently close its Rupert, Idaho, facility. The company has notified affected employees and is following all applicable notice requirements. Operations at the Rupert facility are expected to continue through the end of June 2026. Idahoan Foods is committed to supporting its employees through this transition and will continue to operate safely and reliably across all facilities."

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