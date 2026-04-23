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“Through the Eyes of Our Learners:” School District 25 invites community to special America 250 fine arts exhibition on May 1st

Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25
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Published 3:27 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 is inviting the community out to a special Fine Arts Exhibition celebrating the upcoming 250th anniversary of the United States.

Friday, May 1st, 2026, District 25 will host "America Through the Eyes of Our Learners," featuring more than 200 original works of art and live performances. According to D25, the event invites the community to explore national history and ideals through the eyes of local students.

“This event is about more than art—it’s about giving our learners a voice,” said Courtney Fisher, Director of Communications, Community Relations, and the Education Foundation. “Through their work, our learners are sharing their perspectives, their creativity, and what America means to them during this once-in-a-generation milestone. We’re proud to showcase that with our community.”

The special event will take place during the Historic Downtown Pocatello First Friday Art Walk from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Gate City Coffee (320 W. Center Street).

The event also features more than $2,000 in prizes, sponsored by the School District 25 Education Foundation, to recognize student achievement and creativity. Visitors are encouraged to participate by voting for the People’s Choice Awards during the gallery walk to help select the winning entries.

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