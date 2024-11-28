Early morning fire quickly extinguished in Idaho Falls

This is a press release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (IFFD) — The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to a structure fire early Thanksgiving morning on the 700 block of Reed Avenue.

Around 12:43 a.m., a resident called 911 to report a fire involving a single-story home. The caller also reported that everyone had made it outside.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded immediately and arrived within five minutes. The first units on scene reported seeing smoke showing from the house. Firefighters discovered the fire burning in the corner of the home and into the eves.

The fire was quickly extinguished and firefighters worked to ensure the fire did not spread further into the home.

Both Idaho Falls Power and Intermountain Gas were called to secure utilities.

In total, seven people and a dog were displaced as a result of the fire. There were no injuries to firefighters and one civilian was evaluated on scene by paramedics but was not transported to the hospital.

IFFD responded with three engines, two ambulances, a ladder truck and a battalion chief.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Idaho Falls Fire Department Fire Prevention and Investigation Division. The total amount of damages is estimated at $30,000.

IFFD also responded to another fire call Thursday morning around 4 a.m. It was reported that a resident in a home on Camrose Street awoke to the sound of a smoke alarm. They discovered another resident in the home had been smoking and sustained injuries when a fire ignited. The fire was out before IFFD arrived, but one adult was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

With Thanksgiving underway, IFFD reminds residents to prioritize fire safety this holiday by staying vigilant in the kitchen and to cook safe. Nationwide, Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires, with more than three times the daily average for such incidents. For more Thanksgiving fire safety information, visit https://www.nfpa.org/education-and-research/home-fire-safety/thanksgiving