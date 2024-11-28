Local youth group collects stocking stuffers for foster care teens

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — Teens in foster care can often feel left out or forgotten, especially around the holidays. That's why a local church group is collaborating with The Village: A Foster Care Closet to collect stocking stuffers for at least 30 teens in need.

The idea began as a service project 3 years ago. Because of its success, the group is carrying on the would-be tradition this holiday season. Project organizer Diane Bruce says the group is eager to meet their goal.

"Our goal is for each stocking to have $100 worth of gift cards in it," she said. "We currently have approximately $2,200 in gift cards and our goal is $3,000! Close, but still short. If we can do even more than 30 stockings, that would be wonderful!"

What items are still needed?

The group is still looking for stocking stuffers, primarily for teenaged boys. These are the remaining items they need the most to meet their goal:

Gift cards of any amount for Walmart, Amazon or Visa

Men's body wash and other hygiene items

Chapsticks

Athletic socks

Beanies

Card games, board games or puzzles (like a Rubik’s cube)

Journals and pens

Christmas candies and treats

Beef jerky or trail mix

Participation is simple. Collect items from the list above. Then, arrange a time for pick up by texting (785) 313-1031. The collection deadline is Dec. 1. Local News 8 will be following this story. Look out for our continuing coverage on this service project in our Community All-Stars segment which airs every Sunday.