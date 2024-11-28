Oil field owner sues California over law that would end its Los Angeles-area operations

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The owner of an oil field in Los Angeles County is suing the state of California over a law that will require it to stop production and plug its wells or face costly fines. Sentinel Peak is the owner of the Inglewood Oil Field. Los Angeles Times reports that it argues in its lawsuit filed this week that the law is unconstitutional. The bill was signed in September by Gov. Gavin Newsom. It is one of several measures aiming to reduce pollution by giving local governments more authority to restrict oil and gas operations.

