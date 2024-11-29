Trudeau says Trump would raise prices on Americans if he follows through on Canada tariff threat

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says if President-elect Donald Trump follows through on this threat to impose sweeping tariffs on Canadian products he would be raising prices for Americans and hurting American business. Trump has threatened to impose tariffs on products from Canada and Mexico if they don’t stop the flow of drugs and migrants across the border. He said he would impose a 25% tax on all products entering the U.S. from Canada and Mexico as one of his first executive orders. Trudeau says Trump got elected because he promised to bring down the cost of groceries but now he’s talking about adding 25% to the cost of all kinds of products including potatoes from Canada.

