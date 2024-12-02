Australian actor Ian Smith, who played Harold Bishop in ‘Neighbours,’ retires due to cancer

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Actor Ian Smith, who has played the character Harold Bishop in the iconic Australian soap opera “Neighbours” since 1987, has announced his retirement after being diagnosed with terminal cancer. The 86-year-old actor revealed the diagnosis in an interview with 10 News First on Network 10, which broadcasts the series in Australia. The interview was broadcast on Monday. Smith has already filmed his last episode and said farewell to the other cast members on his final day of shooting. Smith says he is being treated for a rare form of lung cancer known as pulmonary pleomorphic carcinoma. Network 10 described Smith as the “heart and soul of the show.”

