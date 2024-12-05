Bonneville County Library awarded Rural Community Grant

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - AgWest Farm Credit normally provides funds and grants to farmers but today they awarded the Bonneville County Library with a Rural Community Grant.



Trevor Knudsen an appraiser at AgWest Farm Credit said, "Part of our mission is to help our communities, our rural communities, where we work and serve. So this is just one way that we do this. We have a rural grant program where people can apply and get funding for different projects that just help build our communities around here."

Early Thursday afternoon, during their community children's group reading time, they had a short ceremony in which they were presented with a check.

The check is for $3,000 and this grant will support a critical upgrade to the employee computer systems.

The director of the library tells us this will enable them to serve our community with enhanced speed and accuracy.

Michelle Tolman Director of the Bonneville County Library said, "As you may know, we are two years old and so we have instantly created a library system to serve 64,000 people, approximately. And so we use a lot of donations to get us started. We're so thankful for those. But our computers were getting outdated and couldn't be updated and meet the needs of our staff and our community. So we are so grateful for, AgWest to be able to provide this grant so that we could update some of our technology."