Bannock County set to break ground on new fairground building in Downey

DOWNEY, Idaho (KIFI)– A groundbreaking ceremony will be held for the new Bannock County Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall on Friday, December 6.

The new 8,500 square feet building will have an open space for fair exhibits, as well as meeting rooms, offices, and restrooms.

In a news release, Bannock County officials said they hope to have the building finished in summer 2025 to be used for the Bannock County Fair in August.

The groundbreaking ceremony begins at 2 p.m. at the Bannock County Fairgrounds in Downey.

