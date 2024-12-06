Skip to Content
News

Bannock County set to break ground on new fairground building in Downey

A rendering of the planned Bannock County Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall.
Bannock County
A rendering of the planned Bannock County Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall.
By
today at 9:56 AM
Published 12:06 PM

DOWNEY, Idaho (KIFI)– A groundbreaking ceremony will be held for the new Bannock County Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall on Friday, December 6.

The new 8,500 square feet building will have an open space for fair exhibits, as well as meeting rooms, offices, and restrooms.

In a news release, Bannock County officials said they hope to have the building finished in summer 2025 to be used for the Bannock County Fair in August.

The groundbreaking ceremony begins at 2 p.m. at the Bannock County Fairgrounds in Downey.

We plan to be at the event and hope to learn more about the new exhibit hall.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Sam Ross

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content