Zelenskyy open to Western troops providing security for end to war in Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he is open to the potential deployment of Western troops in Ukraine to guarantee the country’s security as part of a broad effort to end the almost three-year war with Russia. He said Monday that th e deployment would be a step toward Ukraine joining NATO. But he said that Ukraine needs a clear understanding before that of when the country will be in the European Union and when it will be in NATO. His proposals tread a delicate diplomatic path amid international efforts to find a way of ending Europe’s biggest conflict since World War II at a time when Russia has gained an upper hand in the fighting.

