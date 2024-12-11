2 Ukrainian women are pulled alive from rubble hours after Russian missile strike

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Rescue crews working through the night have pulled two women from rubble more than seven hours after a Russian missile struck a private medical clinic in a southern Ukraine city. Authorities said Wednesday the strike killed six people and wounded 22 others. Ukraine’s Emergency Services said that the women called rescue services on their cellphones to say they were buried under the rubble after the attack late Tuesday. Deadly Russian strikes on civilian areas have been a feature of the almost three-year war. Ukraine’s Western allies are sending more aid to help it keep fighting Russia’s invasion. But Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the strike showed that his country still needs more air defense systems.

