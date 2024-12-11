Arizona AG sues Saudi firm over ‘excessive’ groundwater pumping, saying it’s a public nuisance

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes says she is suing a Saudi Arabian agribusiness over what she calls “excessive pumping” of groundwater. She alleges that the Fondomonte alfalfa farm in western Arizona is violating a public nuisance law even though the area has no groundwater pumping regulations. Mayes said Wednesday that Fondomonte’s use of groundwater threatens the public health, safety and infrastructure of local communities in rural La Paz County. It’s Arizona’s latest action against foreign companies that use huge amounts of groundwater to grow thirsty forage crops for export. The Associated Press emailed Fondomonte seeking a response to the lawsuit.

