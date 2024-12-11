Father and stepmother of 10-year-old girl found dead in England are convicted of her murder

LONDON (AP) — The father and stepmother of a 10-year-old girl found dead in her home in England were found guilty Wednesday of her murder. Urfan Sharif, 42, was accused of Sara Sharif’s murder alongside his partner, 30-year-old Beinash Batool. His brother, 29-year-old Faisal Malik, was found guilty of causing or allowing the girl’s death. Police found Sara’s body under a blanket in a bunk bed at her home in Woking, southwest of London, on Aug. 10, 2023, with dozens of injuries including extensive bruising, burns and fractures. A post-mortem examination concluded she died of unnatural causes.

