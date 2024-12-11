Hate crime charges dropped against 12 college students arrested in Maryland assault
SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped hate crime charges against 12 of the 15 Salisbury University students arrested following an attack in which investigators say a man was lured to an off-campus apartment, beaten and called a homophobic slur. The Wicomico County Office of the State’s Attorney says it “has reviewed the evidence gathered during the course of the investigation and we have charged as appropriate in light of that evidence.” The Washington Post reported last week that the charges had been dropped. According to charging documents, one of the defendants made a fake account on a dating app and promised the victim sex with a 16-year-old.