Hegseth meets with moderate Sen. Collins as he lobbies for key votes in the Senate
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Defense Department said he had a “wonderful conversation” with Maine Sen. Susan Collins on Wednesday as he still pushing to win enough votes for confirmation and said he will not back down after allegations of excessive drinking and sexual misconduct. Collins said after the meeting with Pete Hegseth that she questioned him about the allegations amid reports of excessive drinking and the revelation that he made a settlement payment after being accused of a sexual assault that he denies. She said they had a “good, substantive” discussion but would wait until a hearing and a background check to make a decision.