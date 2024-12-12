Carbon Monoxide poisoning more likely in winter, how to stay safe

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — There are more risks of carbon monoxide poisoning during the winter because people are using fireplaces and furnaces, which produce the silent killer.

Carbon monoxide (CO) is an odorless, colorless gas that can cause sudden illness and death if inhaled, says the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include:

Headache.

Weakness.

Dizziness.

Nausea or vomiting.

Shortness of breath.

Confusion.

Blurred vision.

Drowsiness.

Loss of muscle control.

Loss of consciousness.

Inhaling a lot of CO can cause you to pass out or even die. CO can be very dangerous for people who are sleeping or drunk because they can die from the poisoning before they notice any symptoms.

There are several ways you can protect yourself from carbon monoxide. Make sure your smoke alarms and CO detectors are working properly. Open your garage door before starting your car, which produces CO. Give fuel burning appliances ample space and make sure they are properly vented.