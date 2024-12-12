D91 schools will have shorter lunch times

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho Falls School District 91 high schools will see a change to their schedules beginning Jan. 7. Lunch time will be shortened to 35 minutes and the time between classes will be changed to 4 minutes.

These changes were made to fix an error involving the state's required hours for the school year.

Superintendent Karla LaOrange says this solution will impact students' schedules the least outside of school.

"I know change is hard and it will take time for teachers, staff and students to adjust," LaOrange said. "But, I'm also confident that they will adjust, and I know that teachers will work with students and be understanding where needed."

LaOrange is working to respond to any concerns from parents, staff and teachers throughout the week.

She promised parents that an updated schedule will be released by Wednesday, so families can plan for the change over the Christmas break.