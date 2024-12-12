Day 4: Dashcam footage reveals where Mark Bent’s car was the night of the murder

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — On day four of the Mark Bent murder trial, prosecutors showed chilling video footage from the night Nikolas Bird was shot and later died.

Police collected dash cam footage from the Mark Bent’s car on the night of the shooting. It aligns with the alleged timeline that prosecutors believe might prove murder.

Dash cam video shows bent's car leaving his home in Pocatello, then driving to Idaho Falls. It shows the car circling around the Best Buy on 25th until late in the afternoon on Sept. 3, 2022. Then, it moves on. The car is seen driving onto Claire View Lane. The car stops and parks one car behind Nikolas Bird’s parked vehicle. The dashcam then cuts to later in the night.

At that time, the video shows Bent’s vehicle leaving Claire View Lane where the footage showed a body laying in the street. The car then passes four police cars, one ambulance and a firetruck with flashing emergency lights. All of them were going toward the suspected crime scene.

Later, we can see Bent’s car going into the Albertson’s parking lot on 17th — the same lot where Mark Bent is said to have later turned himself in for shooting Nikolas Bird.

The judge presiding over the murder trial says there is a chance the case will close Friday.