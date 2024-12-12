Skip to Content
Make-A-Wish runs hopeful hotline with help from wish kids

Phoenix, one of the Wish Kids on the Wish Holiday Line, wished to be a vet for a day
Make-A-Wish® America
today at 12:49 PM
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Make-A-Wish is bringing back its Holiday Wish Line—a hotline people can call to hear pre-recorded messages from six 'Wish' kids.

People can call the hotline until December 31 to hear the kids' jokes, wisdom, and their “secret superpower.”

The Holiday Wish Line is meant to help callers if they are feeling lonely or stressed during the holiday season. These Make-a-Wish kids understand how important it is to have hope when needed most.

You can call the Holiday Wish Line at 480-914-9474 (WISH).

