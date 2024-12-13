Day 5: Bent testified to shooting in murder trial

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — Mark Bent chose to testify in court Friday, admitting to shooting and killing Nikolas Bird on Sept. 3, 2022.

Defense attorney, Serhiy Stavynskyy, asked the defendant what his relationship was like with Bird. Bent replied that he had recently quit Bird's car club, "The Castaways," because of their alleged illegal behavior, like street racing, he said.

He then said that Bird and other members of the club had spread rumors about him being an undercover cop, and that he faced threats from people because of it. Bent testified that none of these alleged threats happened in person.

Stavynskyy then asked what he did that night. Bent told him he left from his home in Pocatello because he was bored and wanted to drive. He said he had been drinking Jägermeister before and during the drive over.

When he got to Idaho Falls, Bent says he drove around, looking for car meets. Bent said he turned into Bird's neighborhood without intention, parked behind Bird's car and decided to break Bird's side-view mirror.

After some time, Bent said he saw Bird come out toward the car, pull out his phone to take a picture of the mirror. When he saw that, Bent said he was reminded of the alleged rumors and threats made on social media.

Bent said he then drew his gun and right before he shot Bird, he said he blacked out.

"My next memory was seeing Nik on the ground," Bent said.

The forensic pathologist found 14 individual gunshot wounds and one gunshot graze when doing the autopsy.

In cross-examination, prosecutor Randy Neal asked Bent about a Facebook post that said, "My main goal was to kill Nik Bird." Bent confirmed that he was the one who posted it.

Prosecutors will continue cross-examining Bent on Monday. Then the jurors will go to deliberations and decide whether Bent is guilty or not guilty.