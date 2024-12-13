Skip to Content
Local churches gather Christmas cheer for families in need

Over 200 families in need are getting clothes, food, and toys
Noah Farley
Over 200 families in need are getting clothes, food, and toys
By
today at 2:54 PM
Published 3:38 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Members of various churches are working together to provide Christmas cheer for east Idaho families in need.

First Presbyterian Church along with St. Vincent de Paul and the Catholic Community have provided food and gifts for over 40 years. 

The church members are putting together food, clothes, and toys for more than 200 families in East Idaho. Over 550 of those family members are children. They’ll get presents bought specifically for them. The families getting these gifts live in Idaho Falls to Shelley to St. Anthony.

These partners have been doing this each Christmas for over 40 years.

“It is a little rough to start every year, but after 15 or 20 minutes, we get rolling and get into a routine and, it works pretty well,” said volunteer, Roger Mayes. “When we interview the families, it's clear that they need help. So we feel like we're doing something positive for the community.” 

The gifts will be distributed to the families Saturday morning. The churches thank everyone in the community who help make this possible each year.

Noah Farley

Noah is a reporter for Local News 8.

