Kids enjoy inclusive ice and sled hockey

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Kids gathered at the Tautphaus Park Ice Arena in Idaho Falls on Saturday to play inclusive ice and sled hockey.

The kids got to play together on the ice, including anyone who had a physical disability or was neurodivergent. They all got fastened into seated ice sleds and given hockey sticks that helped them shoot the puck and get around the arena.

Bill Eskridge, one of the volunteers, is an amputee. He says being on the ice is a freeing experience for kids with physical limitations.

“We teach them how to get on the ice, how we can all play, how to play the game hockey. Because once you're in an adaptive sled, then everything becomes equal for everybody is equal out there,” Eskridge said.

The kids had lots of fun and kept getting back up each time they fell over.

Valley Adaptive Sports and Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation worked together to make this happen.

The inclusive ice and sled hockey will be hosted again in March 2025. You can find the dates and times here.