Kristen Bell set to return as host of Screen Actors Guild Awards next year

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kristen Bell will return as host of next year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards, streaming live on Netflix for a second consecutive year. The star of “Nobody Wants This” and “The Good Place,” was the first host of the SAG Awards in 2018. The 31st annual awards ceremony will air Feb. 23 on Netflix from Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles. Bell is an executive producer and stars in the Netflix comedy series “Nobody Wants This” with Adam Brody. Jane Fonda will be honored with the SAG life achievement award the ceremony. Nominees will be announced Jan. 8.

