Minnesota man faces sentencing for killing girlfriend who vanished after leaving kids at daycare

WINONA. Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota man convicted of first-degree murder faces sentencing Tuesday for killing his girlfriend, whose 2023 disappearance after she dropped off their kids at daycare drew national attention and prompted thousands of volunteers to join in the search. A jury found 30-year-old Adam Fravel, of Mabel, guilty in November. He was arrested in June 2023 after deputies found the body of Madeline Kingsbury in a wooded area a few miles away from a property owned by his parents. The 26-year-old Kingsbury vanished in March 2023 after dropping off her and Fravel’s two young children at daycare in Winona.

