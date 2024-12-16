Russian presence in Syria remains. But it’s unclear for how long
Associated Press
HMEIMIM, Syria (AP) — Russia’s scorched-earth intervention on behalf of former Syrian President Bashar Assad once turned the tide of the Syrian civil war. Assad’s government signed a deal with Russia in 2017 that offered it a free lease of both Hmeimim air base and the Tartous naval base for 49 years. The Russian presence is still evident there after Assad’s fall. But whether and how long that presence will last after the fall of former Syrian President Bashar Assad is now an open question.