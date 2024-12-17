Idaho Falls prepares for annual Hanukkah festivities celebrating “light over darkness”

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - South East Idaho's Jewish community is in for a treat next Wednesday Dec. 25. The gem-state Jewish community is putting on several Hanukkah activities throughout the state of Idaho, including a third annual celebration in Idaho Falls.

Rabbi Mendel Lifshitz of the Chabad Jewish Center says Hanukkah "is a time to celebrate religious freedom and the victory of good over evil, of light over darkness." He says the sentiment is more important this year than ever before.

"At the time of Hanukkah, (we celebrate) the concept of a light over darkness, the concept of taking a small candle and illuminating the darkness," said Lifshitz. "If you light a candle during the day and when the sun is shining, you don't really appreciate the beauty, the warmth, the light of that candle. But you light it in darkness, suddenly you appreciate that one solitary candle has so much value, so much weight, so much benefits."

The celebration comes after two years of increasing antisemitism and backlash towards the Jewish community nationwide in response to the war in Gaza.

Rabbi Lifshitz says this is a rare year where the Jewish and non-Jewish holidays coincide, which could indicate a time to support each-other and celebrate together.

"There are always going to be exceptions to the rule, but we don't judge our neighbors based on the exceptions, we judge them on the rule," said Lifshitz. "The rule here in Idaho is that this is a welcoming place. It's a friendly place. It's a place that celebrates religious freedom. The fact that they coincide(Hanukkah and Christmas 2024), I think that may be an indication to us that it's time that we support each other in all of our endeavors, and that we really do share a universal message. There's so much more that unites us than separates us."