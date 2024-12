IDAHO (KIFI) – Idaho's four electoral votes have been cast for the 2024 Presidential Election.

Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane hosted the event at the statehouse in Boise where he tallied the four votes cast by Idaho's electors.

All four electoral votes went to Donald J. Trump for President and J.D. Vance for Vice President.

Both Donald J. Trump and J.D. Vance will be sworn in on Jan. 20, 2025