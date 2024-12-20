Bonneville County Planning and Zoning responds to controversial event venue

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — On Dec. 4 of this year, the Coltman community brought up their complaints during a hearing with the Bonneville County Planning and Zoning (PZ), with many saying that the event venue is changing their quality of life.

During the hearing, Russell said he is trying to comply with his neighbors and PZ. He also said that PZ gave him the go-ahead to build the venue. However, after allegedly spending $700,000 of his life-savings, on the venue, Russell said PZ told him he couldn’t build the venue.

Austin Black, administrator for PZ, said PZ approved a horse barn permit for Russell’s property, as well as advised him to request a use hearing to get approval for an event venue. But Black said Russell did not follow their advisement.

At the end of the hearing, commissioners denied Russell from holding events at his property but told him they would reconsider once he follows the standards, one of which being buffers for noise.

Russell has filed an appeal to the commissioner's decision. A hearing date has not been set yet.