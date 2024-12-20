Filmmakers sue Grand Teton National Park

GRAND TETON NATIONAL PARK, Wyoming (KIFI) - Two independent filmmakers suing Grand Teton National Park have a twist to their story that might turn the tide in their favor before they go to court.

Conner Burkesmith and Alex Rienzie wanted to film in the park with a small, handheld camera in September.

They wanted to document an athlete's attempt to break the record for the fastest climb up the Grand Teton; however, under the current Federal law, they would have to get a permit 30 days before filming - and pay a $325 fee to apply for it.

Their permit was denied, says Alex.

"They went one step further and said, you know what, 'Actually we're not going to approve a permit at all. We think that creates a competitive event, but we can't prevent the athlete from doing it so he can go ahead.' So we got a blanket rejection and they kept the $325.

On December 18, The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression filed a lawsuit on behalf of Nature photographers and filmmakers like Alex and Conner. Then on December 19, the Senate passed 'The EXPLORE Act.' One of the components is 'The FILM Act,' which would change the current law.

"What Connor and I did wouldn't require or permit any filmmakers to go up there and film incidental to activities that are permitted in the park, don't need to get permits to do so," said Alex. "It gets the statue back to the original intent, which was preventing high-impact big productions from happening in parks and interrupting the experience and damaging resources."

While 'The EXPLORE ACT' would still have to be signed into law by President Biden, conservative groups like The Sierra Club say its passage is "A rare bipartisan victory during a very divided time in our country."

Local News 8 reached out to Grand Teton National Park for comment. The Park says they cannot comment on pending litigation.