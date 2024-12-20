Pocatello seeking grant to add parking to popular trail

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Pocatello Parks and Recreation Department is seeking public input on a new grant application from the state of Idaho's 'Recreational Trails Program'.

If approved, the grant would be used to fund improvements to parking at the Upper City Creek trailhead. The project is estimated to cost around $85,000.

Pocatello Parks and Rec will collecting feedback on the grant application and proposed project until January 16, 2025.

"The trails are one of our most cherished amenities," said Christine Howe, grants manager for Pocatello Planning and Development Services. "We want to make sure any improvements we make are the ones that folks are looking for and will use."

To view the grant draft and make comment, you can contact Cary Rhodes, Pocatello Parks & Recreation Outdoor Manager, at crhodes@pocatello.gov or 208-234-6237.