Community All-Stars: The Miracle Box

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – Throughout the busyness of the holiday shopping season, you can find the spirit of hope and giving at Broulims in Ammon with The Miracle Box.

For a second year, the Bearing the Light Foundation has brought the 'vending machine' back to help local people donate to local people.

Inspired by The Giving Machines located across the world through The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, The Miracle Box is a one-stop-shop to offer support to those who may need it this holiday season.

This year, options at The Miracle Box include donations of meals at the Idaho Falls Soup Kitchen, coloring books to the Ronald McDonald House, local families dealing with cancer and so much more.

Every single dollar spent at the machine will go directly to whatever the donor selects. In fact, many local businesses around town have also pledged to match daily contributions throughout the month.

As a new incentive this year, donors can even present the card that drops from the vending machine to the Broulims service desk for a free donut.

To those who are unable to make it to the Ammon Broulims, you can donate online.

The Miracle Box will remain near the front doors of Broulims until Christmas Eve, December 24.