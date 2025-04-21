State officials and regional religious leaders honor Pope Francis

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Governor Brad Little ordered all U.S. and State of Idaho flags be lowered and flown at half-staff in honor of the passing of Pope Francis. The pontiff died of a stroke and heart failure on Easter Monday at the age of 88.

"Thousands of Idaho Catholics and people of all faiths are mourning the passing of Pope Francis, a true servant of God. Teresa and I join many, many others in honoring his life and legacy of service to Christ and others," Governor Brad Little said.

The governor's order was made in conjunction with a directive from President Donald Trump, ordering that flags fly at half-staff until sunset on the day of Pope's funeral.

Local Catholics honor 2000-year tradition

Father Francisco Flores of the Parish of Pope Saint John Paul the Second in Idaho Falls told Local News 8 the presence of the Pope is essential as an apostolic connection in the faith.

He says the Pope's passing brings a sense of loss, but also a great sense of excitement as they await the next Pope.

"There's a great deal of gratitude to be able to connect to something so meaningful in the lives of literally billions of people in the world today, to tap into this history that has gone unbroken for going on 2000 years," said Father Flores. "We're continuing this tradition that has gone on for so long again, that he was Pope number 266. And so we look forward to 267 might be."

The Catholic faith now enters 9 days of mourning. According to the Diocese of Boise's website, a memorial mass will be held in Boise at the Cathedral of Saint John the Evangelist at 12:15 PM on Wednesday, April 23.

Regional religious leaders honor Pope Francis

As Catholics around the world mourn the passing of the Pontiff, Christians and other faiths across the region are expressing their sympathies and condolences.

The First Presidency of the Utah-based Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints issued the following statement on the Pope's passing:

"We join the world in mourning the passing of his holiness Pope Francis. His courageous and compassionate leadership has blessed countless lives. We extend our heartfelt condolences to all who looked to him for inspiration and counsel."