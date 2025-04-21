Target’s tricky balance, paying tribute to the pope, toll scams: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

Editor’s Note: CNN’s 5 Things newsletter is your one-stop shop for the latest headlines and fascinating stories to start and end your busy day. Sign up here.

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! They say walking 10,000 steps a day is good for your health, but does the speed at which you take them matter? A new study found that putting some pep in your step and walking faster lowered the risk of some heart rhythm abnormalities compared to walking at a slower pace.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day:

5 things

1️⃣ Tricky balance: Target is just one of the companies navigating a tightrope, weighing the demands of President Donald Trump to end diversity efforts with what customers might want from the corporations they do business with. They’re feeling pressure from all sides.

2️⃣ Cancer numbers: A new report on cancer in the US shows a steady decline in overall deaths, but diagnosis rates are on the rise for women. The data also continues to show racial disparities, with Black women far more likely to die from breast and uterine cancer.

3️⃣ Toll trolls: Last year, the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center received more than 60,000 reports of unpaid toll scams. People are being contacted, mainly via text, and sent links that appear to be from a state’s toll service. Here’s how to avoid being a victim.

4️⃣ Celestial show: After months without a meteor shower, sky-gazers now have a reason to keep their chins up — the Lyrids are here to kick off the season. This is how and when you can enjoy the best view.

5️⃣ Clubbing capital: Berlin has long been considered the hedonistic place to party in Europe, but the city’s nightlife scene has been shifting since the pandemic. Now Gen Z wants a different kind of fun.

Watch this

💒 Racing the clock: A bride was running late for her wedding when police in Florida pulled over the driver for going 105 mph. They made it — eventually — and he explained what was running through his mind.

Top headlines

• Hegseth blames ‘disgruntled former employees’ and media amid another Signal scandal

• Stocks tumble and dollar hits three-year low as Trump bashes Powell again

• Passengers evacuate on Orlando tarmac after engine fire

130 days

🐖 That’s the longest a human has ever lived with a pig organ, marking another step forward in the burgeoning field of xenotransplantation, or the practice of transplanting animal organs into humans.

Check this out

✝️ Prayers around the world: Tributes are pouring in following the death of Pope Francis, who passed away from a stroke and heart failure. After his funeral and nine days of mourning, cardinals will convene in the Vatican to choose a successor.

Quotable

💬 ‘House of horrors’: A young man, who has asked to be identified only as “S” to protect his identity, was held captive in a Connecticut home for more than 20 years. He made his first public statement recently and said he’s beginning the process of reclaiming his life.

Quiz time

👜 Kristi Noem’s bag containing $3,000 in cash was stolen while she ate dinner at a restaurant in Washington, DC. Which agency is she in charge of?

﻿A. Department of Agriculture

B. Internal Revenue Service

C. Department of Commerce

D. Department of Homeland Security

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Good vibes

📸 Cosmic beauty: Veteran NASA astronaut Don Pettit just returned to Earth from the International Space Station after a seven-month stay. The avid astrophotographer shared some of his most stunning images from over the years. Take a look.

Thanks for reading

👋 We’ll see you tomorrow.

﻿🧠 Quiz answer: D. Noem, the former governor of South Dakota, is secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.

📧 Check out all of CNN’s newsletters.

5 Things PM is produced by CNN’s Chris Good, Meghan Pryce and Kimberly Richardson.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.