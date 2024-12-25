FatCats in Rexburg offering Christmas fun to moviegoers

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — Most places are closed on Christmas and a lot of people spend the day at home with family.

However, for those who want to get out of the house, FatCats in Rexburg is staying open to keep families entertained.

It's not uncommon for theaters to stay open on Christmas day, but FatCats hopes moviegoers will find holiday joy at their location.

We're told by staff, that all FatCat theater members are thought of as family, and their reason for staying open is to share their family fun with the community.

They hope to be the place that turns into a family Christmas tradition.

Within its first few hours of being open, they had already counted over a hundred people coming in and they are expecting hundreds more throughout the day.

FatCats Attractions Manager, Stephan Levacy-Sabin said, "I know I can speak for our theater. We do our best and train our guys up so that they are inviting everybody as if they're part of our family. And we want them to be able to enjoy that time. And so we're seeing more and more people choose to come and do theaters with us because it's an easy, happy, fun-loving time."

FatCats Rexburg offers bowling, golf, arcade gaming, and movies until 11 p.m. Christmas night and will reopen the following day with its usual weekly schedule.