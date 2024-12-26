Teton County Search and Rescue releases year-end report

TETON COUNTY, Wyoming (KIFI) — Teton County Search and Rescue has released its end-of-year review and rescue report. It shows 2024 has been one of its busiest years in the last decade.

A majority of the rescues have been people between 16 to 30 years old. More than half of those rescues were for males, and 33% of the rescues were for local people.

Most rescues were made during the summer. Almost 60 incident responses were made in 2024, the majority of which involved hikers.

The numbers show many types of rescues have been going up in number over the last ten years, including rescues of skiers and snowboarders.

Teton County Search and Rescue's full year-end report can be found here.