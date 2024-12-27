Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Northern California
PLYMOUTH, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in Northern California say a man has been fatally shot during an encounter with a highway patrol officer. The shooting occurred in Plymouth, a small town east of Sacramento. Authorities did not say specifically whether the officer shot the man, only that it it was officer-involved. California Highway Patrol officials say the officer responded Thursday evening to a report of a vehicle blocking part of a road. When he arrived he saw a man pushing a pickup. The man allegedly tried to aim the truck at the officer and opposing traffic and failed to comply with orders to stop. The pickup hit the patrol car, the officer got out, there was gunfire and the man died.