Travelers face disruptions as foggy weather affects UK airports

LONDON (AP) — Travelers to and from the U.K. are facing disruption and delays with foggy weather affecting some of the country’s airports. Nats, the U.K.‘s main air traffic controller, said restrictions were in place at several airports as a result of widespread fog. The agency said an expert from the Met Office, the U.K.’s main weather service, was working to ensure it has the latest available information. The country’s three largest airports, Heathrow and Gatwick in London, as well as Manchester Airport, have warned of potential delays. A spokesperson for Manchester Airport said in most cases the delays have been short.

