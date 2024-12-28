Israel detains director of one of last functioning hospitals in northern Gaza, Palestinians say

DEIR AL BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Health Ministry in Gaza says Israel’s army has detained the director of one of the last functioning hospitals in northern Gaza. The announcement comes after health officials said Israeli troops stormed the hospital on Friday and forced many staff and patients outside to strip in winter weather, according to the ministry. Israel’s army didn’t respond to questions about the director, Dr. Abu Safiya. It denied claims it had entered or set fire to the complex and said it was conducting operations against Hamas infrastructure and militants in the area and had ordered people out of the hospital.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.