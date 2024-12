HOUSTON (AP) — Several tornadoes have touched down in the Houston area, damaging homes, fences and vehicles. The full extent of the damage Saturday was not immediately clear. The National Weather Service has confirmed at least five tornadoes in the Houston area, near Katy, Cypress, Splendora, Hillcrest and Porter Heights.

