Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt reach divorce settlement after 8 years

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have reached a divorce settlement, bringing an apparent end to one of the longest and most contentious divorces in Hollywood history. Jolie’s attorney James Simon confirmed to The Associated Press on Monday that the couple had come to a deal. He says she is exhausted but relieved the ordeal is over. The two Oscar winners were among Hollywood’s most prominent couples for 12 years. She filed for divorce in 2016 after a private flight where she said he was abusive to her and their children. A judge declared the two divorced and single in 2019, but they still had to work out the splitting of assets and child custody.

