Man who kidnapped California woman in what was initially called a hoax faces new charges

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors say a man who kidnapped and sexually assaulted a Northern California woman in what became widely known as the “Gone Girl” kidnapping after police initially called it a hoax has been charged with two 15-year-old home invasion sexual assaults. Prosecutors announced Monday that Matthew Muller has been charged with two felony counts of committing a sexual assault during a home invasion for the 2009 crimes. If he is convicted, he faces life in prison. Muller’s lawyer did not immediately respond to a message requesting comment. Muller had pleaded guilty to the 2015 kidnapping of Denise Huskins and is serving a 40-year prison term.

