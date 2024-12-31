Swiss flight attendant dies a week after plane’s emergency landing due to smoke on board

ZURICH, Switzerland (AP) — A flight attendant aboard a Swiss passenger plane that made an emergency landing in Austria due to smoke in the cabin has died. The flight from Bucharest to Zurich on Dec. 23 diverted to Graz after engine problems and smoke filled the cockpit and the cabin. Swiss airline said the attendant died Monday in intensive care in a hospital in Graz. The attendant was one of two crew members who were hospitalized. Swiss says all 74 passengers aboard the Airbus A220-300 were evacuated safely from flight LX1885.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.