Lenny Randle, major leaguer repeatedly in the spotlight for 12 seasons, dies at 75

MURRIETA, Calif. (AP) — Lenny Randle, a big league player for 12 seasons who spoke five languages, performed stand-up comedy, was dubbed “The Most Interesting Man in Baseball” and was suspended for punching his Texas Rangers manager, has died. He was 75. Randle died Sunday at his home in Murrieta, California, according to one of his sons, Bradley. Randle helped win the 1969 College World Series with Arizona State, earned a 30-day suspension for breaking Texas manager Frank Lucchesi’s cheekbone and got on hands and knees to blow Amos Otis’ bunt foul in 1981.

