Idaho Falls Family YMCA hosts sports complex fundraiser

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Falls Family YMCA is kicking off the new year by hosting a fundraiser to improve its sports complex.

This is the YMCA's first fundraiser of the year. The ongoing goal is to raise $250,000 to pay for turf renovation and upgrades to the YMCA's sports complex.

Over 2,500 youth come through the YMCA's sports program to play basketball, soccer, and more. The upgrades will especially help during the summer months, when the air conditioning needs to be run.

Donovan Stokes Financial, Program, and Community Director at Idaho Falls Family YMCA said, "So that way, we can continue on serving our kids because we are, you know, the YMCA is youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. So we are doing our best to make sure that all of our children have a great place to play sports."

The fundraiser is at Pachanga's in downtown Idaho Falls (435 A St.) and runs through the evening of January 4. It includes an all-day raffle with over a dozen prizes from places like the Museum of Idaho and Chick-fil-a.

American Idol contestant Paige Anne will perform live with Almost Famous at 8:30 p.m.