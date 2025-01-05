Bonneville County Library District kicks off 2025 reading challenge

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) — The Bonneville County Library is kicking off its Book Dragon Reading Challenge for 2025.

The challenge is for anyone of any age, and it's much more than the Library District telling participants to just go read a certain amount of books and come back.

Readers get a total of 80 different reading prompts to choose from. Options include reading a book you can read in one day, one that has a castle on the cover, or one that has a likable villain.

“We found that people are reading more than they ever have before," said Bonneville County Library Director, Michelle Tolman. "Because we make it really fun, and [one] of their favorite things is to come to the library and tell about some of the favorite books that they read during the challenge, and we can cheer them on as they're trying to reach their personal best.”

Tolman says she's always loved reading, and she loves sharing that joy of reading with others, especially through the challenge.

"And watching that spark happen with people, especially kids," she said. "You can see that it makes them smarter and enhances their language skills. They have a better and broader understanding of the world, and they're able to communicate much more effectively.”

People who join the challenge can choose to read books, e-books, graphic novels, and/or listen to audio books. There are different kinds of prizes depending on how many books they finish reading.

The milestones rank at 25, 50, and 75 books read. Those who finish 75 books get a long-sleeve shirt with the Book Dragon logo on it.

People can turn in their forms at the Bonneville County Library for their prizes anytime until December 15th, when the challenge ends.

More information about the Book Dragon Reading Challenge can be found here.