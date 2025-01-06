Blackfoot gravel pit discussed at county planning and zoning meeting

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI)– At a Bingham County Planning and Zoning Commission meeting on Monday morning, people gathered at the Nuart Theater in Blackfoot to discuss a controversial gravel mining project.

Gale Lim Construction, of Blackfoot, is seeking a conditional use permit to begin a gravel mining operation on over 99 acres of agricultural zoned land near Archery Range Road.

Those in favor of the project say that they have conducted studies on air quality and traffic impacts and that the mining operation would not have adverse effects on nearby neighborhoods.

Those against the project say the increased truck traffic from the mine, as well as noise and dust from operations, would have a negative impact on homes in the area.

For more information on the proposed permitting and project, you can visit the Bingham County Planning and Zoning website.