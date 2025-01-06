Southeastern Idaho Public Health wants parents to start new year with home visit program

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Through the 'Parents as Teachers' program, Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) helps new parents develop a support system and get in touch with resources through home visits.

Parents as Teachers is a national, federally-funded program that SIPH adopted 10 years ago.

"Through research, they recognized the importance of home visitation programs," said Tracy Reed, Community Health Director for SIPH. "Just being able to provide parents with education to help them with parenting."

Through monthly home visits, SIPH representatives help parents of young children by providing parenting support–including getting them connected to community resources and setting their children's developmental goals.

This program makes a difference," said Reed. "It helps parents with parenting, it helps them with their children, and just being the best parents that they can be."

The Parents as Teachers program is free to anyone in the area with children ages 0-5 years old. For more information you can visit the Southeastern Idaho Public Health website.