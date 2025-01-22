Water main valve repair on John Adams Parkway

The following is a news release from the City of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (IFWD) – The City of Idaho Falls Water Division will be replacing a water main valve at the intersection of John Adams Parkway and Fanning Avenue on Thursday Jan. 23

Work is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. and is anticipated to be completed around 4 p.m. The water for residents in the immediate area will be turned off around 10 a.m. and remain off until approximately 2 p.m. The actual duration of the water being shut off to nearby residents will depend on the conditions encountered. All residents whose water service is being impacted are being personally notified by Water Division staff.

Residents are asked to take appropriate steps to store water for their anticipated needs for the day.

Additionally, when water is restored in the area, residents may notice discoloration in the water. It is recommended residents impacted run their cold water until clear before consumption.

Please reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage, and watch for construction crews throughout the work zone.

We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we replace the water valve as quickly as possible.

For questions or concerns, contact the Water Division at (208) 612-8471.